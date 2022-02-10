IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nathan Chen talks pressure put on athletes, if he will compete in 2026 Winter Olympics

TODAY’s Craig Melvin interviews gold medal-winning Olympian Nathan Chen about his performance in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, what the future holds for him and the intense pressure put on athletes. “A lot of athletes are taking a stand for themselves which I think is really important,” he says. Referring to Simone Biles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, he adds, “I think what she did was just remarkable, truly putting out that we as athletes are humans first.”Feb. 10, 2022

