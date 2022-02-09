Brain Boitano on Nathan Chen’s gold medal prospects: ‘He knows it’s within him’

American figure skater Brian Boitano joins TODAY to weigh in on Nathan Chen’s chances for a gold medal in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Chen will be skating last in Wednesday night’s figure skating final, meaning he will be off the ice for about 40 minutes after his warm up, but Boitano says the odds are in his favor. “If he skates well, he will win,” he tells TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.Feb. 9, 2022