Nathan Chen 'practically impossible to beat' as he breaks world record in short program
03:53
American figure skater Nathan Chen wowed the world Monday as he had a record-breaking performance, earning the highest score ever in the men’s short program. Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Chen’s big night, and he looks ahead to the free skate Wednesday. "He's going to be practically impossible to beat," he says.Feb. 8, 2022
