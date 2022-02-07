IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All eyes on Nathan Chen ahead of Olympic figure skating competition in Beijing

03:37

Figure skating favorite Nathan Chen is preparing for the individual men’s competition on Monday. The 22-year-old is no stranger to pressure as he looks to win gold and avenge his performance in Pyeongchang. Chen is also keeping busy off the ice, attending Yale University and preparing for medical school after graduation. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones looks back on his journey to Beijing.Feb. 7, 2022

