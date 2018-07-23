Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
Natalie Wood’s sister speaks out about her mysterious death in new podcast
It's been nearly 40 years since film star Natalie Wood drowned off the California coast, and what happened that night remains a mystery as well as an open police investigation. But now a podcast by the actress’s sister is shedding new light on what may have happened. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports there may be new evidence that could help crack the case.
