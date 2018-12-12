Movies

Natalie Portman on playing a pop star in ‘Vox Lux’

Oscar winner Natalie Portman sits down on TODAY to talk about her new movie, “Vox Lux,” in which she stars as a troubled pop diva who survived a tragedy.Dec. 12, 2018

  • Natalie Portman on playing a pop star in ‘Vox Lux’

    03:25

  • Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly talk new film ‘Stan & Ollie’

    06:05

  • Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer share their top 3 favorite Christmas movies

    01:55

  • Ben Stiller talks career in comedy, directing ‘Escape at Dannemora’

    08:07

  • Ben Stiller: I don’t force my kids to watch my movies

    00:30

  • Glenn Close reacts to her Golden Globe nomination

    03:09

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All