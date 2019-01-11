News

Natalie Portman: I’m glad I went to Harvard before Facebook existed

00:55

Natalie Portman was a senior at Harvard University when Facebook was created by freshman Mark Zuckerberg. “I was really lucky to have been there before social media,” she tells Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist.Jan. 11, 2019

