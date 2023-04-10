IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 beauty 'empties' Allure editors used to the last drop — starting at $9

  • Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more

    05:18

  • Joe Biden tells TODAY’s Al Roker ‘I plan on running’ in 2024

    02:50

  • Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor, dies at 81

    00:21

  • New details of King Charles' coronation revealed

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Nashville council to vote to reinstate one of two ousted lawmakers

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ probes breach of classified US military documents

    02:05

  • Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion

    03:40

  • Americans walk Jesus’ steps in Holy Week pilgrimage to Jerusalem

    03:20

  • Kwame Brathwaite, ‘Black is Beautiful’ photographer, dies at 85

    02:04

  • What’s behind the devastating streak of tornado outbreaks?

    04:43

  • Chuck Todd on conflicting abortion drug rulings in Wisconsin, Texas

    02:29

  • Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103

    00:44

  • Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters Tournament due to past injury

    00:33

  • Biden faces challenges over abortion rights, leaked military files

    02:20

  • Chinese military jets practice strikes against key Taiwan targets

    01:57

  • Pope Francis leads Easter Sunday Mass to tens of thousands

    01:44

  • After battling addiction, woman finds second chance in the kitchen

    05:42

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate 4 years of co-hosting together

    03:24

  • Religious leaders share spiritual guidance during coinciding holidays

    07:10

  • How this faith-based town is helping end homelessness

    04:52

Nashville council to vote to reinstate one of two ousted lawmakers

02:12

Officials in Nashville are expected to vote to reinstate Justin Jones, one of the two Tennessee state lawmakers expelled for participating in a gun reform rally. Justin Pearson, the other expelled lawmaker, says his district faces potential retaliation if he gets reappointed. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY.April 10, 2023

  • Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more

    05:18

  • Joe Biden tells TODAY’s Al Roker ‘I plan on running’ in 2024

    02:50

  • Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor, dies at 81

    00:21

  • New details of King Charles' coronation revealed

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Nashville council to vote to reinstate one of two ousted lawmakers

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ probes breach of classified US military documents

    02:05

  • Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion

    03:40

  • Americans walk Jesus’ steps in Holy Week pilgrimage to Jerusalem

    03:20

  • Kwame Brathwaite, ‘Black is Beautiful’ photographer, dies at 85

    02:04

  • What’s behind the devastating streak of tornado outbreaks?

    04:43

  • Chuck Todd on conflicting abortion drug rulings in Wisconsin, Texas

    02:29

  • Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103

    00:44

  • Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters Tournament due to past injury

    00:33

  • Biden faces challenges over abortion rights, leaked military files

    02:20

  • Chinese military jets practice strikes against key Taiwan targets

    01:57

  • Pope Francis leads Easter Sunday Mass to tens of thousands

    01:44

  • After battling addiction, woman finds second chance in the kitchen

    05:42

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate 4 years of co-hosting together

    03:24

  • Religious leaders share spiritual guidance during coinciding holidays

    07:10

  • How this faith-based town is helping end homelessness

    04:52

02:50

Joe Biden tells TODAY’s Al Roker ‘I plan on running’ in 2024

02:12

Nashville council to vote to reinstate one of two ousted lawmakers

02:05

DOJ probes breach of classified US military documents

03:40

Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion

00:21

Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor, dies at 81

02:24

New details of King Charles' coronation revealed

05:15

John Leguizamo on new series that spotlights Latino excellence

05:18

Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more

00:48

Red Nose Day 2023 kicks off

00:51

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders visit Martha Stewart’s farm

04:26

PB&J French toast and a peanut butter trifle: Get the recipes!

04:25

BD Wong talks memorable roles, new projects, texting Ice-T

07:10

Religious leaders share spiritual guidance during coinciding holidays

04:12

NICU nurse shares why she opened her home to teen with triplets

05:37

Stretches and warm up exercises to avoid common injuries

04:23

Get Harlan Coben's book picks for April: Thrillers, motivation, more

04:13

Spring fashion finds under $40 for men and women

05:12

Grammy-winner J.Ivy on how poetry shaped his life

04:53

Taraji P. Henson on bringing mental health care access to HBCUs

04:23

Men’s skincare 101: Best practices and products to start a routine

03:18

Hoda and Jenna play trivia with fans from the TODAY plaza

05:42

After battling addiction, woman finds second chance in the kitchen

05:36

John Owen Lowe talks working with real-life dad Rob in ‘Unstable’

05:49

Amanda Seyfried reveals who she’s playing in ‘Thelma & Louise’

03:24

Hoda and Jenna celebrate 4 years of co-hosting together

02:34

Sisters play Spring Fling Getaway on TODAY

04:26

Best summer travel destinations to save and book ahead April

05:15

Alex Guarnaschelli shares her mom’s recipe for linguine with clams

06:43

Chlöe Bailey on bond with sister Halle, gospel music, Beyoncé

04:54

Skincare secrets: Treatments to depuff, debloat and define at home

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:26

PB&J French toast and a peanut butter trifle: Get the recipes!

05:15

Alex Guarnaschelli shares her mom’s recipe for linguine with clams

03:41

Easter brunch recipes: Fluffy spinach frittata with asparagus

04:31

Carbone’s famous NYC meatballs: Get the recipe!

04:08

Meal prep hacks to save time and money in the kitchen

03:23

Make this sheet pan jerk salmon for 4 in less than 30 minutes

04:42

Sheet pan chicken fajitas for Cinco de Mayo: Get the recipe!

03:30

What is the healthiest vegetable? Joy Bauer says…

05:27

Seared tuna and watermelon with pesto couscous: Get the recipe!

05:25

Turkey meatloaf with roasted mashed potatoes: Get the recipe!