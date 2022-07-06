IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • Bradford Freeman, ‘Band of Brothers’ veteran, dies at 97

    02:08

  • Minneapolis police targeted in chaotic fireworks incident on July 4

    00:29

  • White House says Biden read Brittney Griner’s handwritten letter

    00:33

  • How to save money on rising prices at the grocery store

    02:56
    NASA warns China could try to take over the moon by 2030

    03:24
    29 million at risk of damaging wind gusts, hail across Mid-Atlantic

    01:02

  • Caught on video: Lightning strikes truck in Tampa Bay area

    00:34

  • Fugitive yoga teacher seen with strikingly different look after arrest

    02:04

  • Carlos Santana recovering after collapsing on stage during concert

    00:31

  • FDA temporarily lifts ban on Juul products

    00:23

  • Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham called to testify in election probe

    02:02

  • UK’s Boris Johnson under pressure after 2 senior ministers resign

    00:20

  • Highland Park community mourns victims, rally around survivors

    02:26

  • Police take a closer look at Highland Park suspect's access to guns

    02:29

  • Highland Park shooting: 7th person dies, suspect expected in court

    05:18

  • Meet the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brand

    04:52

  • How to prepare for an extreme weather emergency

    05:02

  • Highland Park parade-goer recounts moment when shooting began

    04:40

  • Purple sea urchins are being turned into a delicacy to save kelp

    02:58

TODAY

NASA warns China could try to take over the moon by 2030

03:24

The U.S. and China are entering a new phase of the space race after the head of NASA said he feared China could try to take over the moon. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.July 6, 2022

NASA wants to land Americans back on the moon. These women are making it happen

