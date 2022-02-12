IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Extended interviews with fan favorite Olympic Athletes on TODAY All Day

  • Get a sneak peek at Super Bowl 56 championship ring

    03:30

  • Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    NASA’s James Webb Telescope snaps first selfie from orbit

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Sea lion returned to ocean after getting rescued from busy San Diego freeway

    00:35

  • 9 Phoenix police officers recovering after ambush

    00:28

  • Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win

    02:34

  • Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 5

    00:34

  • Canadian truckers resist orders to end blockade at border crossing

    02:02

  • US warns Russia may invade Ukraine at any moment

    02:01

  • Biden set to speak with Putin as US evacuates embassy staff in Ukraine

    01:56

  • How D'Ernest Johnson’s strong work ethic landed him in the NFL

    03:24

  • Who will win the 2022 Super Bowl? Steve Kornacki shares predictions

    03:45

  • Elana Meyers Taylor talks bringing young son to the 2022 Olympics

    04:14

  • Team USA athletes to watch for during ice dance events at 2022 Olympics

    04:39

  • Shaun White on Olympic farewell: I was so close to the podium, but happy with my run

    08:17

  • Dylan Dreyer chugs Chinese beer sent back by Craig Melvin

    00:44

  • Nathan Chen thanks his mom after winning gold at 2022 Olympics

    00:45

  • Inside the F-16 flyover at the Super Bowl

    05:48

  • 4th grader writes persuasive essay on why to watch TODAY

    01:29

  • Shaun White on final Olympics: It’s ‘emotional’ having it come to an end

    03:41

TODAY

NASA’s James Webb Telescope snaps first selfie from orbit

00:39

NASA’s $10 billion telescope is now a million miles from Earth and has snapped its first selfie from orbit! The telescope is expected to study the oldest and most distant objects in the universe.Feb. 12, 2022

  • Get a sneak peek at Super Bowl 56 championship ring

    03:30

  • Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    NASA’s James Webb Telescope snaps first selfie from orbit

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Sea lion returned to ocean after getting rescued from busy San Diego freeway

    00:35

  • 9 Phoenix police officers recovering after ambush

    00:28

  • Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win

    02:34

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All