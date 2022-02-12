NASA’s James Webb Telescope snaps first selfie from orbit
NASA’s $10 billion telescope is now a million miles from Earth and has snapped its first selfie from orbit! The telescope is expected to study the oldest and most distant objects in the universe.Feb. 12, 2022
