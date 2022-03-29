NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson’s great-granddaughter shares inspiring legacy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones sits down with Nakia Boykin, the great-granddaughter of legendary NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. Boykin shares how Johnson inspired her academically and the lasting legacy she left behind for generations. “I don't know if I'm going to work at NASA or anything like she did, but math definitely will always be with me as I get older,” she says.
March 29, 2022
