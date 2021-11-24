NASA launches DART mission to crash into asteroid: TODAY’s headlines

Overnight, NASA launched its DART spacecraft on a mission to see if it’s possible to knock an asteroid off course if one were to ever threaten Earth. In other TODAY headlines, the jury in the civil trial over violence at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, ordered white nationalist leaders and organizers to pay more than $25 million in damages to nine people who were injured at the rally, and a British cyclist has broken a Guinness World Record for the largest continuous GPS drawing by bicycle in 12 hours by creating a massive image of a man with a mustache.Nov. 24, 2021