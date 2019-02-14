News

NASA bids farewell to Mars rover Opportunity after 15-year mission

02:50

NASA officially declared its Mars Opportunity space rover dead after it fell silent last June in a dust storm on the Red Planet. The rover provided jaw-dropping photos throughout its extraordinary 15-year mission. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Feb. 14, 2019

