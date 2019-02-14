NASA bids farewell to Mars rover Opportunity after 15-year mission

NASA bids farewell to Mars rover Opportunity after 15-year mission02:50
NASA officially declared its Mars Opportunity space rover dead after it fell silent last June in a dust storm on the Red Planet. The rover provided jaw-dropping photos throughout its extraordinary 15-year mission. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.
FEMA head Brock Long announces resignation00:33
Delta flight turbulence injures 5, forces emergency landing02:07
Parkland community marks 1 year since deadly shooting02:58
Former US Air Force agent charged with spying for Iran01:52
Judge finds Paul Manafort lied to investigators in Mueller probe01:56
Trump expected to sign deal to avoid government shutdown02:53