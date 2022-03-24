Naomi Watts talks 'Infinite Storm,' 20th anniversary of 'King Kong'
Naomi Watts stops by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her new movie, “Infinite Storm,” based on a true story where she heads to the mountains portraying experienced climber Pam Bales. “I was just blown away by her,” Watts says. She also talks about the 20 year anniversary of “King Kong" sharing how the cast and crew became really close family.March 24, 2022
