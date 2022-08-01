IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Nancy Pelosi travels to Asia: Will she visit Taiwan?

01:58

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is kicking off a closely watched and controversial trip to Asia this week, with four countries on her official itinerary. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY on whether Pelosi could visit Taiwan and what kind of response the U.S. could see from China if she does.Aug. 1, 2022

