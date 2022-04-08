Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY01:11
Polish and Ukrainian Olympians go from rivals to roommates02:39
First ever all-private spaceflight to the ISS set to launch03:06
Mike Tirico weighs in on Tiger Woods' standing at Masters03:42
DHL cargo plane slides off runway, then breaks in half00:26
Lady Gaga dog walker shooting suspect mistakenly set free00:20
- Now Playing
Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-1900:23
- UP NEXT
Restaurant patrons trapped by floodwaters in New Jersey01:38
Academy to meet Friday to discuss Will Smith’s fate over Oscars slap02:13
New questions arise in Secret Service investigation02:25
Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court02:38
At least 30 killed in rocket attack on train station in Ukraine02:44
How this jewelry designer went from flea markets to global success04:21
Crypto universe: How a 13-year-old makes millions selling NFT art05:11
Tiger Woods gears up for his big return to the Masters03:57
Couple celebrating retirement gets special surprise on the plaza!00:48
How homebuyers can gain an edge in the hot seller’s market04:05
TikTok’s Brittany and Ryan treated to Knicks game, meet Derrick Rose01:13
How Miami is pushing to become the cryptocurrency capital02:24
MLB Opening Day: Americans get ready to flock to the ballparks03:29
- UP NEXT
Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY01:11
Polish and Ukrainian Olympians go from rivals to roommates02:39
First ever all-private spaceflight to the ISS set to launch03:06
Mike Tirico weighs in on Tiger Woods' standing at Masters03:42
DHL cargo plane slides off runway, then breaks in half00:26
Lady Gaga dog walker shooting suspect mistakenly set free00:20
Play All