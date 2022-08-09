IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Nancy Pelosi talks Trump FBI raid, Taiwan trip, midterm elections

12:19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss the news that former President Donald Trump’s private residence Mar-a-Lago was searched by the FBI, adding that no one is above the law. She also weighs in on her recent historic trip to Taiwan and the reactions from China in response. Aug. 9, 2022

Pelosi responds to GOP criticism of search at Trump’s estate: ‘No person is above the law’

