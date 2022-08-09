Nancy Pelosi talks Trump FBI raid, Taiwan trip, midterm elections

- Now Playing
Nancy Pelosi talks Trump FBI raid, Taiwan trip, midterm elections12:19
- UP NEXT
David McCullough, bestselling author and historian, dies at 8900:26
Gabby Petito’s family files $50M lawsuit against police in Utah00:24
Father and son get second life sentence in Ahmaud Arbery killing00:24
Olivia Newton-John dies at 73: Tributes pour in03:32
New Lyme disease vaccine enters final phase: What to know01:46
Brutal heat wave: When will cooler temperatures arrive?01:16
Inside the FBI’s ‘unprecedented’ search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago03:39
FBI searches Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, seizing documents02:49
These travel hacks will help you pack like a pro for your next trip03:13
Jennifer Garner on her mission to help Kentucky flood victims08:10
Anne Heche hospitalized after fiery car crash02:28
It's a… Find out the gender of the Cincinnati Zoo’s new baby hippo01:48
How to get your groceries delivered without breaking the bank04:40
Nationwide teacher shortage causes concern ahead of school year02:51
NBC News' Peter Alexander throws first pitch at Mariners game00:49
Actor Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ star, dies at 8300:29
69% of CPAC attendees say they would vote for Trump again00:39
Cease-fire in Gaza holds following three days of violence00:22
Sue Bird honored at last regular season game in Seattle01:15
- Now Playing
Nancy Pelosi talks Trump FBI raid, Taiwan trip, midterm elections12:19
- UP NEXT
David McCullough, bestselling author and historian, dies at 8900:26
Gabby Petito’s family files $50M lawsuit against police in Utah00:24
Father and son get second life sentence in Ahmaud Arbery killing00:24
Olivia Newton-John dies at 73: Tributes pour in03:32
New Lyme disease vaccine enters final phase: What to know01:46
Play All
Play All