IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Is a travel subscription right for you? Here's what you need to know

    03:19

  • Royal family prepares for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

    04:52

  • Wynonna Judd opens up about grieving mom Naomi’s death

    02:14

  • Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa

    00:31

  • Boating accident in Georgia kills 4 members of the same family

    02:04

  • 10-year-old arrested in Florida after threatening school shooting

    00:28

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office debut

    02:47

  • Elon Musk weighs in on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

    02:33

  • Swimming tips to keep your family safe as summer kicks off

    02:57

  • Organic strawberries possibly linked to hepatitis A outbreak, FDA says

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI

    00:21
  • UP NEXT

    Memorial Day weekend travelers face flight delays, cancellations

    03:36

  • Ukraine president Zelenskyy makes risky visit to the frontlines

    02:45

  • Gun control debate intensifies following Texas school shooting

    02:20

  • Protestors in Uvalde urge Biden to 'do something' as outrage grows

    03:02

  • How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?

    05:46

  • Therapy dogs bring support to families in Uvalde, Texas

    03:31

  • In Memoriam: Honoring the lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas tragedy

    01:12

  • Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley

    02:18

  • How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    03:37

TODAY

Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI

00:21

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence. The 82-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday in Napa County, California, after being involved in a car accident.May 30, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband booked on suspicion of DUI

  • UP NEXT

    Is a travel subscription right for you? Here's what you need to know

    03:19

  • Royal family prepares for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

    04:52

  • Wynonna Judd opens up about grieving mom Naomi’s death

    02:14

  • Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa

    00:31

  • Boating accident in Georgia kills 4 members of the same family

    02:04

  • 10-year-old arrested in Florida after threatening school shooting

    00:28

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All