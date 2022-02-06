Nancy Pelosi: ‘Ruthless’ Chinese regime could retaliate against Olympic boycotts
In early December, President Biden announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games citing “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” by the Chinese government. Now at the Winter Olympics, some American athletes are signaling they may protest the Chinese regime, despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly warning against any public displays. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Feb. 6, 2022
