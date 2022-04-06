Nancy Meyers inspires ‘coastal grandmother aesthetic’ on TikTok

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“Something’s Gotta Give” and “It’s Complicated” filmmaker Nancy Meyers has gone viral on TikTok after a creator praised her gorgeous set designs. The creator says anyone can be a “coastal grandmother” as long as they love the beach and breezy design trend.
April 6, 2022
