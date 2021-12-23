Mystery surrounds time capsule found beneath Robert E. Lee statue
An almanac, a cloth envelope and a silver coin were discovered on Wednesday in a time capsule that was found in the pedestal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia. Crews have been working to uncover more on the statue, and some historians had expected to find Civil War artifacts within the pedestal.Dec. 23, 2021
