MyKayla Skinner talks about winning silver in vault to finish her Olympic career

After vaulting her way to a silver medal and a storybook finish to her Olympic career, Team USA gymnast MyKayla Skinner joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in Tokyo. “I was supposed to flying home, but here I am and just feeling super grateful,” she says. She also talks about teammate Simone Biles’ decision to compete on balance beam Tuesday after withdrawing from previous events: “I’m going to cheer her on so hard. I just hope that she can medal and do the dismount of her life.”Aug. 2, 2021