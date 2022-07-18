IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 fun summer finds the whole family will love — starting at $10

  • Hoda and Jenna fan plays to win beach getaway on her birthday!

    03:19

  • Sarah Hyland talks new gig hosting ‘Love Island USA’

    10:13
  • Now Playing

    My friends started hanging out without me. What do I do?

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna react to Christopher Meloni’s Peloton ad

    01:23

  • Jenna joke's she's 'disappointed' Hoda wasn't at Bennifer wedding

    03:44

  • Isaac Fitzgerald shares inspiration behind ‘Dirtbag, Massachusetts’

    05:06

  • Andrew Garfield to reportedly play Richard Branson in new series

    00:37

  • Bruce Willis returns to iconic ‘Die Hard’ site

    01:11

  • Bruce Springsteen is a grandpa! See photo of his first grandchild

    00:28

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married! See the wedding pics

    02:05

  • Hoda and Jenna play a summer-themed game with plaza fans!

    06:02

  • Phoebe Robinson talks ‘Everything’s Trash,’ her journey in comedy

    05:51

  • Lizzo personally thanks fans one by one on packed TODAY plaza

    02:11

  • Lizzo talks about Emmy nomination: ‘I already feel like a winner’

    03:57

  • ‘Crawdads’ author Delia Owens faces questions in deadly shooting

    02:44

  • Ivana Trump dies at 73: A look back at her life in the spotlight

    02:57

  • Mike Epps talks ‘The Upshaws,’ working with Wanda Sykes

    05:52

  • Tom Brady opens up about parenting alongside Gisele Bündchen

    01:07

  • See an exclusive sneak peek of new ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series

    00:55

  • Conan Gray on dating, heartache and “Superache”

    04:24

TODAY

My friends started hanging out without me. What do I do?

06:01

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager tackle social dilemmas sent in by viewers, including how to have hard conversations with friends who started hanging out without you and how to talk to your friend at work whose attitude is negatively affecting the workplace environment.July 18, 2022

  • Hoda and Jenna fan plays to win beach getaway on her birthday!

    03:19

  • Sarah Hyland talks new gig hosting ‘Love Island USA’

    10:13
  • Now Playing

    My friends started hanging out without me. What do I do?

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna react to Christopher Meloni’s Peloton ad

    01:23

  • Jenna joke's she's 'disappointed' Hoda wasn't at Bennifer wedding

    03:44

  • Isaac Fitzgerald shares inspiration behind ‘Dirtbag, Massachusetts’

    05:06

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All