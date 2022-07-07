IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

24 essentials you’ll use all summer long — starting at $8

Author Daniel Silva shares must-read books for July

Bestselling author Daniel Silva joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with his picks for the hottest books for July, including “The Lunar Housewife” by Caroline Woods, “The Pope at War” by David Kertzer and more.July 7, 2022

5 books to read this summer, according to bestselling author Daniel Silva

Play All