Vacation getaway shopping guide: Swimsuits, self-tan drops, more

Shop TODAY editorial director Adriana Brach joins TODAY with style and beauty essentials to consider before hitting the road for your next vacation getaway. The products include a one-piece swimsuit from Hilor, men’s swimsuit from Maamgic, long linen dress from Miessial, women’s sandals from The Drop, bronze self-tan drops from L'Oréal Paris, eye balm from TULA Glow & Get It and travel cosmetics bag from EUOW.March 25, 2022