Vacation getaway shopping guide: Swimsuits, self-tan drops, more
04:32
Share this -
copied
Shop TODAY editorial director Adriana Brach joins TODAY with style and beauty essentials to consider before hitting the road for your next vacation getaway. The products include a one-piece swimsuit from Hilor, men’s swimsuit from Maamgic, long linen dress from Miessial, women’s sandals from The Drop, bronze self-tan drops from L'Oréal Paris, eye balm from TULA Glow & Get It and travel cosmetics bag from EUOW.March 25, 2022
Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds
01:19
Bestselling products for spring travel: Collapsable water bottle, travel pillow, more
04:31
Now Playing
Vacation getaway shopping guide: Swimsuits, self-tan drops, more
04:32
UP NEXT
‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’
25:03
High-waisted shorts, puff sleeves: Styles to rock this spring
03:48
Products to make your life easier: Elastic laces, rolling pin, more