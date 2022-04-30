IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie learns the basics of how to cook in the Starting from Scratch Marathon!

  • UP NEXT

    CDC, health officials race to identify cause of hepatitis outbreak

    01:53

  • White House Correspondents Dinner returns amid COVID-19 concerns

    02:17

  • Biden weighs in on Ukraine aid package, student loan forgiveness

    01:45

  • Loved ones mourn the loss of former US Marine killed in Ukraine

    02:15

  • Ukraine citizens desperate to evacuate Mariupol steel plant

    02:22

  • 'George to the Rescue' renovates the Brooklyn Boys & Girls Club

    04:52

  • Looking to switch careers? Here’s what to know

    06:38

  • Kathie Lee Gifford surprises Jerry on his last day at TODAY

    05:46

  • Meet the young woman forming a sisterhood with older generations

    04:17

  • Retiring TODAY props head Jerry recalls working in Studio 8H

    02:20

  • New rising attraction coming to roof of 30 Rock

    01:14

  • 110-million-year-old velociraptor skeleton goes up for auction

    04:36

  • Dog breeds have little to do with behavior, study shows

    02:35

  • Good Samaritans help officer, pin suspect after traffic incident

    00:27

  • Inside the rush to deliver Mother’s Day flowers in time

    03:27

  • Why was Olivia Wilde served custody papers while on stage?

    02:15

  • US Army gives cake to Italian woman 77 years after eating hers

    00:39

  • ‘Rust’ armorer says sheriff may be misleading public

    02:26

  • Colorado man tests positive for highly contagious avian flu

    00:23

  • FDA releases plan to ban menthol cigarettes

    00:24

TODAY

Murder suspect, officer missing after leaving Alabama jail for court

00:31

Alabama police are searching for a murder suspect and a corrections officer who was escorting the inmate to court. The inmate, Casey White, is being held on a capital murder charge and believed to be a serious threat to the public. The pair disappeared Friday. The sheriff’s office urged people to call 9-1-1 if they spot the pair but do not approach them.April 30, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    CDC, health officials race to identify cause of hepatitis outbreak

    01:53

  • White House Correspondents Dinner returns amid COVID-19 concerns

    02:17

  • Biden weighs in on Ukraine aid package, student loan forgiveness

    01:45

  • Loved ones mourn the loss of former US Marine killed in Ukraine

    02:15

  • Ukraine citizens desperate to evacuate Mariupol steel plant

    02:22

  • 'George to the Rescue' renovates the Brooklyn Boys & Girls Club

    04:52

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All