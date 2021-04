Three thousand years after their burial, 22 mummies, including 4 queens and 18 kings, will be moved to the galleries of the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo. But after a deadly train crash in Southern Egypt last week and the Ever Given ship blocking the Suez Canal earlier this week, some are wondering if the parade of mummies has unleashed a pharaoh’s curse. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Weekend TODAY.