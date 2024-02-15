IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kansas City Chiefs victory parade ends with deadly shooting

02:37

Shortly after the Super Bowl victory parade and rally for the Kansas City Chiefs, officials say someone started shooting. One person, identified as local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvin, was killed and more than 20 others were injured. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2024

