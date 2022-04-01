IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Mt. Sinai launches first ever mobile prostate cancer unit in the US

09:05

Tony Hillery joins TODAY’s Al Roker to talk about his prostate cancer diagnosis and how it inspired him to spark the conversation about prostate health. Roker then attends the launch of the country’s first mobile prostate cancer screening unit with Dr. Ash Tewari, who is leading the effort to promote early detection in Black communities.April 1, 2022

