IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now: Savannah learns to cook a Mediterranean feast on TODAY All Day

  • Paul Rudd pranks Conan O’Brien: ‘You can’t do that on a podcast’

    01:04

  • Will Kanye West attend the Grammys after his performance was pulled?

    05:07
  • Now Playing

    Move over, ‘Love is Blind’: ‘The Ultimatum’ is Netflix’s new buzz

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Jeff Foxworthy talks ‘Good Old Days’ comedy special, bee keeping

    05:10

  • Raven-Symoné on YouTube show with her wife, LGBTQ+ activism

    06:00

  • Ken Burns talks new Benjamin Franklin documentary

    04:40

  • ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 breaks Netflix viewership records in 1 weekend

    00:41

  • Get a first look at Colin Firth in HBO true crime series: ‘The Staircase’

    00:58

  • Tom Cruise’s long-awaited ‘Top Gun’ sequel headed to theaters

    01:13

  • Amy Schumer: Chris Rock handled Will Smith slap ‘like a pro’

    00:33

  • Oscars committee to review Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock

    02:33

  • Cat and Nat talk ‘Mom Secrets’ book, share real parenting confessions

    05:03

  • Jane Krakowski proves her musical abilities during game of Song Pong

    03:28

  • Jane Krakowski talks hosting ‘Name That Tune,’ son practicing music

    04:51

  • Meet the mother and son duo who are both nominated for a Grammy this year

    05:32

  • How do you handle a friend who always interrupts? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    04:30

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times

    06:58

  • Stars of Broadway's 'Take Me Out' talk on-stage nude scenes

    05:19

  • Judy Garland’s granddaughter thanks her for teaching a sense of humor

    04:47

  • See Al Roker’s appearance in upcoming episode of ‘Proud Family’ reboot

    01:17

TODAY

Move over, ‘Love is Blind’: ‘The Ultimatum’ is Netflix’s new buzz

03:40

A new show called “The Ultimatum” from the creators of “Love is Blind” is coming out and showcases six couples putting their relationship to the test by giving their partner an ultimatum to marry or move on. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weigh in on if giving ultimatums in relationships is healthy and if they would give one.March 30, 2022

  • Paul Rudd pranks Conan O’Brien: ‘You can’t do that on a podcast’

    01:04

  • Will Kanye West attend the Grammys after his performance was pulled?

    05:07
  • Now Playing

    Move over, ‘Love is Blind’: ‘The Ultimatum’ is Netflix’s new buzz

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Jeff Foxworthy talks ‘Good Old Days’ comedy special, bee keeping

    05:10

  • Raven-Symoné on YouTube show with her wife, LGBTQ+ activism

    06:00

  • Ken Burns talks new Benjamin Franklin documentary

    04:40

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All