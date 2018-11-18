News

Mountain biking group offers support system to members of the Navajo Nation

Every year, the 300-mile Tour De Sih Hasin brings members of the Navajo Nation of all ages together for bonding and fun – but it’s also a much-needed support system for many in the community. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Nov. 18, 2018

