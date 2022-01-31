Mott Street Girls shining a light on New York City’s Chinatown
Anna Huang and Chloe Chan launched Mott Street Girls during the pandemic to provide walking tours of China Town in New York City to help the community they love while educating people on Chinese American history and culture. For the 3rd Hour of TODAY, NBC News Now anchor Savanah Sellers sits down with the guides to learn about their impact.Jan. 31, 2022
