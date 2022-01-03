Motorcycle enthusiast shares inspiring life lessons he’s learned from riding
03:31
Share this -
copied
Peak performance expert and motorcycle enthusiast Delatorro McNeal II joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with life lessons he’s learned from riding and small shifts people can keep in mind while heading into 2022. “The motorcycle of your life takes its direction from your intention, and the way a motorcycle knows your intention is where you put your weight,” he says.Jan. 3, 2022
Now Playing
Motorcycle enthusiast shares inspiring life lessons he’s learned from riding
03:31
UP NEXT
Ring in the new year glammed up with these tips
04:37
Shop Chassie Post’s last-minute holiday gifts
05:33
Shop TODAY editors share their favorite items of 2021
05:02
Last-minute toy finds: Hess cargo plane and more
06:23
Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more