    Mother reunites with daughter taken from her at birth

TODAY

Mother reunites with daughter taken from her at birth

05:28

Nancy Womac was a teenager when she gave birth to her firstborn daughter, Melanie, in June 1979, but she was never allowed to hold her before her baby was taken and adopted by another family. She searched for her daughter for years before a remarkable reunion more than 40 years in the making. NBC senior national correspondent Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2021

    Mother reunites with daughter taken from her at birth

