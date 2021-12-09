Mother loses more than 130 pounds by habit stacking

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet Minnesota mom Sabrina Osland, who struggled with her health most of her life until a family vacation sparked a change. Osland explains how she adopted a healthier lifestyle by habit stacking and slowly adopting better eating habits and a workout routine.
