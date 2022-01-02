Mother and son reunited on Christmas after his two-year deployment
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including an emotional reunion between a mother and son on Christmas Day after his two-year deployment overseas, an airline passenger who opted to stay in the tiny airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight, and an elementary school teacher who became a playground legend after an incredible athletic feat.Jan. 2, 2022
