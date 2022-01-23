IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From alarm clocks to pajamas, here are 6 Real Simple Sleep Award winners

  • Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood

    07:39

  • Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel

    04:12

  • How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market

    03:36

  • Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

    02:36

  • Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river

    05:19
    Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:08
    Thousands expected at DC rally protesting vaccine mandates

    02:12

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Does the US care more about Europe’s security than Europe?’

    01:58

  • US and UK accuse Russia of planning to topple Ukraine’s president

    01:48

  • Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle

    07:40

  • Looking back at President Biden’s first year in office

    05:06

  • How pandemic fatigue has changed the way Americans look at COVID-19

    03:26

  • Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77

    01:48

  • Campbell’s releases candle that smells like tomato soup

    03:24

  • Young fan (and future limbo champion) shows how low she can go for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:10

  • Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show

    08:22

  • American workers are becoming their own bosses through ‘The Great Resignation’

    05:03

  • Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction

    03:28

  • Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 93

    02:00

  • Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam

    04:35

Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots

01:08

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Katie, Jake, Paul, Anna, Emily, Brent, Kaisha, John, Joleen, Billy, Hadley, Mary, and Kyle in Iowa; Baby Ben in New York; The Johnson Family in South Carolina; Dawn in Kansas cheering on the Chiefs; Malcolm and Ivy in South Carolina; Will celebrating his 30th birthday in Connecticut; Deb and Jerry Brown celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with their family Crystal, Brian, Ben, Olivia, Lisa, and Dani; Stephanie and her daughter Sophie next to their snowman in St. Louis. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Jan. 23, 2022

