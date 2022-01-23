Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots

Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood07:39
Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel04:12
How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market03:36
Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 6602:36
Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river05:19
- Now Playing
Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots01:08
- UP NEXT
Thousands expected at DC rally protesting vaccine mandates02:12
Chuck Todd: ‘Does the US care more about Europe’s security than Europe?’01:58
US and UK accuse Russia of planning to topple Ukraine’s president01:48
Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle07:40
Looking back at President Biden’s first year in office05:06
How pandemic fatigue has changed the way Americans look at COVID-1903:26
Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 7701:48
Campbell’s releases candle that smells like tomato soup03:24
Young fan (and future limbo champion) shows how low she can go for Sunday Mug Shots01:10
Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show08:22
American workers are becoming their own bosses through ‘The Great Resignation’05:03
Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction03:28
Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 9302:00
Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam04:35
Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood07:39
Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel04:12
How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market03:36
Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 6602:36
Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river05:19
- Now Playing
Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots01:08