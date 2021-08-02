Most of COVID-19 surge is from unvaccinated people, doctor says

Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC, joins TODAY to comment on the current surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases. “We all wanted to turn a page on the pandemic, and unfortunately the pandemic wasn’t ready to turn page on us,” he says. “As long as there’s widespread transmission of the virus, there’s the opportunity for new variants to arise, and that’s what happened with the delta variant.” He adds, “Most of the transmission we’re seeing is from unvaccinated people.”Aug. 2, 2021