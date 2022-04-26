IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

    Most COVID-19 patients have symptoms 1 year later, study shows

    Rising COVID cases in Shanghai lead to extreme safety measures

  Child dies as mysterious hepatitis outbreak spreads to 12 countries

  How to to solve common skincare issues as weather warms up

  Mask confusion continues as several colleges reinstate policies

  Confusion strikes as judge rules CDC can't enforce mask mandate

  CDC asks physicians to look out for cases of hepatitis in children

  Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion

  5 dermatologist-recommended eco-friendly beauty products to try

  Doctor weighs in on why some people should still wear masks

  United Airlines CEO: 'Very unlikely' mask mandates return on planes

  Justice Department appeals judge's ruling that lifted mask mandate

  End of mask mandate met with mixed emotions, confusion

  How two friends are changing lives one step at a time with 'Girltrek'

  'Copycat' edibles made to look like snacks pose risk to kids, study says

  Will COVID-19 cases go up now that CDC mask mandate is lifted?

  Bob Harper shares tips on finding the right shoes for your workouts

  What's the possible impact of lifting the CDC's mask mandate?

  Federal judge overturns CDC's travel mask mandate

  Calm app introduces new 'Daily Move' videos

Most COVID-19 patients have symptoms 1 year later, study shows

Six in ten people continue to suffer from COVID-19 symptoms a year later, according to a new study out of Belgium. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to discuss the statistics and whether there is anything patients can do to relieve the symptoms.April 26, 2022

Can you trust your rapid COVID test result?

