Most Americans will get booster shots soon, doctor predicts

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s school of public health, joins TODAY to comment on the FDA’s authorization of Pfizer’s booster shot for older adults and people at high risk. “I do expect that most Americans will end up getting a booster before the end of the year or certainly by the early part of next year.” He also comments on how soon children will be able to be vaccinated. Jha thinks “the worst is behind us” in terms of the current coronavirus surge.Sept. 23, 2021