Mortgage rates, hottest areas: A look at the 2022 real estate market

Stefani Berkin, president of real estate company R New York, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss the state of buying and selling homes and how it’s been affected by the omicron variant. She also gives insight to which cities people are moving to for the long term, often gravitating toward places that are weather-conducive, tax-favorable and with great education.Jan. 20, 2022
