Morena Baccarin transforms into international arms dealer in ‘The Endgame’
Actor Morena Baccarin joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her upcoming drama series “The Endgame.” While Baccarin is no stranger to intense roles, in this series she plays an international arms dealer and criminal mastermind. “I hadn’t read something like this page turner for a long time, so I couldn’t resist,” she says.Feb. 21, 2022
