More US airstrikes against ISIS-K are ‘certainly’ coming, Adm. James Stavridis says
03:22
Retired Adm. James Stavridis joins Weekend TODAY’s Peter Alexander following the United States’ drone strike believed to have killed an ISIS-K fighter in retaliation for Thursday’s suicide bombing at a Kabul airport. “I wouldn’t even think of this as a down payment on our revenge,” he says. “It’s also a signal to the Islamic State that there is certainly more in the locker to come.”Aug. 28, 2021