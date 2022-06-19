IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From Lands’ End to Sharper Image, exclusive deals up to 50% off gifts for dad (and yourself)

  • Emma Thompson encourages body positivity in Hollywood

    08:14

  • Special Olympics swim team celebrates gold with a Sunday Mug

    01:27

  • John Cena surprises fan with Down syndrome who fled Ukraine

    03:38

  • Andrée Geulen, teacher who saved Jewish children, dies age 100

    02:26

  • Celebrating the history of Juneteenth, lessons in modern America

    03:48

  • Yellowstone National Park to partially reopen after historic flooding

    00:24
  • Now Playing

    More than 600 flights cancelled Sunday

    00:21
  • UP NEXT

    Biden says he’s ‘OK’ after falling off bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

    00:20

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates

    05:05

  • Chuck Todd on the possibility of Trump facing criminal charges

    02:18

  • Will Trump, advisors face criminal charges for activity on Jan. 6th?

    01:27

  • Third American fighting in Ukraine goes missing

    01:55

  • CDC endorses COVID vaccine for kids as young as 6 months old

    02:26

  • John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing

    08:21

  • Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary with 2 Sunday Mugs!

    01:14

  • Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposal

    04:37

  • 6th grader gets emotional first birthday surprise after being adopted

    01:19

  • Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer

    02:08

  • ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

  • Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?

    04:46

TODAY

More than 600 flights cancelled Sunday

00:21

More than 600 flights have been canceled Sunday morning on top of thousands of cancellations and delays on Friday and Saturday. Airlines are still recovering from big storms and a shortage of airline workers as they deal with an increased number of travelers.June 19, 2022

How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

  • UP NEXT

    Emma Thompson encourages body positivity in Hollywood

    08:14

  • Special Olympics swim team celebrates gold with a Sunday Mug

    01:27

  • John Cena surprises fan with Down syndrome who fled Ukraine

    03:38

  • Andrée Geulen, teacher who saved Jewish children, dies age 100

    02:26

  • Celebrating the history of Juneteenth, lessons in modern America

    03:48

  • Yellowstone National Park to partially reopen after historic flooding

    00:24

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All