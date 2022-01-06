More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter storm
More than 100,000 people are still without power in Virginia days after that massive winter storm that left drivers stranded on Interstate 95. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency as the region prepares for another winter storm that could bring half a foot of snow.Jan. 6, 2022
