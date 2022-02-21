IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 Amazon Presidents Day sales to shop, from kitchen essentials to tech

    Health officials warn against prematurely ending mask mandates

    01:42
Health officials warn against prematurely ending mask mandates

01:42

As more states begin to roll back COVID-19 restrictions, Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning against prematurely ending some of the safety measures in place. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Feb. 21, 2022

    Health officials warn against prematurely ending mask mandates

    01:42
