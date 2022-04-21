IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Justice Department appeals judge's ruling that lifted mask mandate

    02:22

Justice Department appeals judge's ruling that lifted mask mandate

The Department of Justice is appealing the ruling by a circuit court judge who said the mask mandate on some modes of publican transportation exceeded the CDC’s authority. The White House said any appeal would be about preserving the CDC’s ability to respond to health crises. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.April 21, 2022

