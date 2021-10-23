Months of disagreements lead to changes in Biden’s 'Build Back Better' plan
Months of fierce disagreements among Democrats have led to scaled-back proposals of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” package, a sweeping piece of legislation that addresses climate, infrastructure and social programs. As the White House tries to build momentum toward the finish line, Democrats are signaling they are close to passing Biden’s plan. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Weekend TODAY.Oct. 23, 2021