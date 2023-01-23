IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 Consumer Reports-approved picks to help beat the winter blues

  • Paper maps are making a comeback: What’s behind the trend?

    03:16

  • Lisa Marie Presley honored with memorial service at Graceland

    02:58

  • Small plane makes emergency landing on busy Houston highway

    00:19

  • Damar Hamlin returns to Bills’ stadium to cheer on team

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Monterey Park suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    ‘& Juliet’ reimagines Shakespeare classic with modern twists, music

    03:31

  • Beaver finds adorable way to practice dam building while in rehab

    03:04

  • Casey Hayden, civil rights and feminism activist, dies at 85

    01:53

  • Supreme Court clerks recount Roe v. Wade decision 50 years later

    03:48

  • Damar Hamlin faces lengthy recovery as Bills face Bengals

    02:08

  • Legal analysts weigh in on Alec Baldwin’s charge in 'Rust' shooting

    04:32

  • How Biden’s classified document investigation differs from Trump’s

    02:20

  • DOJ finds six more classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home

    02:05

  • 10 people killed in Lunar New Year mass shooting in Los Angeles

    01:56

  • What to do if your partner doesn’t like your best friend

    05:52

  • Visit the red lantern capital of China

    03:53

  • Gymnast Olivia Dunne opens up about her rapid rise to fame

    03:51

  • Inside Alec Baldwin’s career marred by controversy

    03:02

  • Gunman opens fire at Indiana Walmart, wounding 1

    00:21

  • ‘Rust’ star Alec Baldwin to be charged in Halyna Hutchins’ death

    03:08

TODAY

Monterey Park suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

05:32

The man authorities believe is responsible for killing 10 people at a ballroom dance hall during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California, has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY, and Mayor Henry Lo weighs in on the latest on the investigation.Jan. 23, 2023

Monterey Park community left 'looking for answers' as authorities probe mass shooting

  • Paper maps are making a comeback: What’s behind the trend?

    03:16

  • Lisa Marie Presley honored with memorial service at Graceland

    02:58

  • Small plane makes emergency landing on busy Houston highway

    00:19

  • Damar Hamlin returns to Bills’ stadium to cheer on team

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Monterey Park suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    ‘& Juliet’ reimagines Shakespeare classic with modern twists, music

    03:31

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All