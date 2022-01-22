Monkeys on the loose in Pennsylvania after truck crash
Police in rural Pennsylvania are asking residents to look out for monkeys on the loose. A truck carrying about a hundred monkeys to a lab in Florida crashed into a dump truck on Friday and authorities say four monkeys escaped.Jan. 22, 2022
